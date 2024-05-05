BOSTON PIZZA UNVEILS RAGE ROOM FOR GRIEVING HOCKEY FANS

Torontonians are encouraged to unleash their emotions so they can keep on cheering for Canada

TORONTO, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - To support heartbroken fans through another unsuccessful playoff run, Boston Pizza invites Torontonians to let out their knockout frustrations in its custom rage room, equipped with all the tools necessary to safely smash, break, and even weep.

BP Rage Room (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.)

"Hockey is Canada's game and while we can be bitter rivals during the regular season, playoffs should be a time where we join together for the greater Canadian good," says Peter Blackwell, SVP Marketing & Communications, Boston Pizza International. "The BP Rage Room encourages fans to let out their emotions so we can refocus on a singular goal: bringing hockey's coveted prize home to Canada where it belongs."

A Canadian team hasn't won since 1993, when Montreal took down L.A to win it all. This year, Boston Pizza is encouraging Canadians who are hungry for hockey's top spot to put their rivalries aside and Team Up for the Win in the hopes of ending the 30-year drought. To help bridge a peace treaty between provincial rivals, the restaurant has unveiled a new playoff menu including drinks and shareables that are sure to unite those with different palates and jerseys.

WHAT: Boston Pizza Rage Room WHERE: Boston Pizza's Scarborough Town Centre location, 400 Progress Ave. WHEN: May 5, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and May 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. WHO: Canadians 16+, all visitors younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian

