Boston Pizza Throws Unique Patio Party in Canada's Far North on the Longest Day of the Year to Launch its Aperol Spritz

Boston Pizza kicked off Summer in Whitehorse, Yukon where there's more daylight on June 21st than almost anywhere else in Canada

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza - the Canadian-made Restaurant and Sports Bar, famous for its gourmet pizzas, wanted to help Canadians make the most of the warm weather and celebrate the longest day of the year on June 21st, with a taste of Italy to celebrate the launch of the Aperol Spritz at all 375 Boston Pizza locations. A new partnership that truly gave locals a reason to celebrate the 'golden hour'.

To help locals take advantage of 24-hours of sunlight, Boston Pizza threw a truly one-of-kind Canadian, patio party experience in Whitehorse. The patio, located at 2241 2nd Ave. in Whitehorse, was "painted orange" by Aperol Spritz, one of the most popular cocktails in the world.

Guests enjoyed a full day of fun. Treated with giveaways, games and of course the main event: a complementary Aperol Spritz cocktail. The ultimate patio party took place on Summer Solstice (June 21), where the patio, cocktails, and excitement matched the beaming midnight sun. Check out a video of the experience here.

Aperol Spritz is one of the most popular cocktails in the world and consists of Aperol mixed with sparkling white wine and soda, topped with a fresh orange slice. Aperol originates from Italy and celebrated their 100th birthday last year.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast for over 58 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

Connect with Boston Pizza on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BostonPizza/

Connect with Boston Pizza on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BostonPizza/

Connect with Boston Pizza on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/BostonPizzaCanada/

SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.

For further information: Victoria Rozga, APEX Public Relations - [email protected]