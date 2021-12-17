Boston Pizza Restaurants in BC Join Together to Support Flood Relief

BP restaurants in British Columbia have collectively donated $30,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for flood relief efforts – totaling almost $100,000 with government matching.

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to devastating floods and the state of emergency declared in British Columbia, Boston Pizza restaurants in BC are donating $30,000 to the Canadian Red Cross. 29 Boston Pizza locations have joined together to donate, with monies going to support affected households.

"Boston Pizza has always been committed to supporting the communities where we live and work. At a time of devastation for so many, we are proud to be able to support the relief efforts," said Richard Petty, franchisee of 6 locations in the Lower Mainland, including the BP in Abbotsford, BC. "We are relieved that our restaurant team members are all safe and that restaurants across the province are able to continue to provide a space for communities to gather and connect," he added.

"The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for the generous support of Boston Pizza restaurants to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal," said Pat Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross. "These collective financial contributions will help individuals directly impacted by the recent floods as they continue on their recovery during these challenging times."

The Federal Government of Canada and the Provincial Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal, between November 17 and December 24, 2021. In total, donations will therefore be close to $100,000.

Donations to the Red Cross can be made at https://donate.redcross.ca/page/94172/donate/1.

