The full list of viewing parties across Canada and the territories:

South Regina BP – Regina, SK

Sarnia BP – Sarnia, ON

Polo Park BP – Winnipeg, MB

Yellowknife BP – Yellowknife, NWT

Barrhaven BP – Ottawa, ON

Port Alberni BP – Port Alberni, BC

Grandview Hwy BP – Vancouver, BC

St Bruno BP – Saint-Bruno, QC

Edson BP – Edson, AB

Water Street BP – St. John's , NFLD

, NFLD Sainte-Thérèse BP – Sainte-Thérèse, QC

Southport BP – Calgary, AB

St Thomas BP – St Thomas, ON

Vaughan Mills BP – Vaughan, ON

Burlington North BP – Burlington, ON

Boston Pizza and the Blue Jays have been Proud Partners since 2012. As the Official Sports Bar of the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Pizza remains one of the best places to cheer on your favourite team.

All participating restaurants will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and require RSVPs to secure a reservation by calling the local BP. Guests will also have the opportunity to win some great team swag at the viewing party.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast for over 58 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

