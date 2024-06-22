BOSTON PIZZA DECLARES FREE PIZZA FOR EDMONTON

"Canadians heard our calls to cheer for Canada and rallied behind us," says Peter Blackwell, SVP Marketing & Communications, Boston Pizza International. "While some refused to toss their allegiances aside, many chose to join the excitement and cheer on Canada's last standing team. That calls for a celebration…and lots of pizza."

A Canadian team hasn't won hockey's biggest prize since 1993, when Montreal took down L.A to win it all. Earlier this playoff season, Boston Pizza encouraged Canadians to come together to Team Up for the Win in the hopes of ending the 30-year drought. Die hard hockey buffs, newly minted Oil fans, and Edmonton locals should remain on the lookout for the biggest pizza delivery in history on parade day. Local fans are also encouraged to make their way down to Boston Pizza's Ice District location for a free pie - while supplies last.

