BOSTON PIZZA COMFORTS GRIEVING HOCKEY FANS WITH FREE PIZZA

Canadian pizza chain eases hockey heartache with 30,000 free pizzas

EDMONTON, AB, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Following Monday's game 7 loss, Boston Pizza is stepping in to ease the sting with free pizza for all. After game 6, BP went all in, promising to give away free pizza across the country if Edmonton succeeded in ending Canada's 30-year drought. To help celebrate a great run, soothe our collective sorrows and fuel up for next year, Boston Pizza has amended its promise and will give away all 30,000 free pizzas this Wednesday, June 26 to grieving hockey fans. Local Oil fans and those in select markets countrywide should keep an eye out for the biggest (though maybe saddest) pizza delivery in history.

Here's to winning together, losing together and eating together.

