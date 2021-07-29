Boston Pizza and The Toronto Blue Jays Host Free Viewing Party This Friday

Boston Pizza is hosting five viewing parties from coast to coast as they welcome The Toronto Blue Jays back for first time since September 29, 2019

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza, the official sports bar of the Toronto Blue Jays is welcoming the Canadian team back after 590 days. On Friday, July 30th five participating locations from coast to coast are hosting viewing parties to cheer on Canada's baseball team when they return to home turf for the first time since September 29, 2019. At all five participating Boston Pizza locations guests will have an opportunity to win Blue Jays swag and enjoy free drinks and snacks while they catch the first home game.

The full list of viewing parties across Canada: