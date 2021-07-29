Boston Pizza and The Toronto Blue Jays Host Free Viewing Party This Friday
Jul 29, 2021, 11:10 ET
Boston Pizza is hosting five viewing parties from coast to coast as they welcome The Toronto Blue Jays back for first time since September 29, 2019
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza, the official sports bar of the Toronto Blue Jays is welcoming the Canadian team back after 590 days. On Friday, July 30th five participating locations from coast to coast are hosting viewing parties to cheer on Canada's baseball team when they return to home turf for the first time since September 29, 2019. At all five participating Boston Pizza locations guests will have an opportunity to win Blue Jays swag and enjoy free drinks and snacks while they catch the first home game.
The full list of viewing parties across Canada:
- Langford BP – Victoria, BC
- Southport BP – Calgary, AB
- Cityplace Mall BP – Winnipeg, MB
- Ajax BP – Ajax, ON
- Water Street BP – St. John's, NFLD
All participating restaurants will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and require RSVPs to secure a reservation, free drink and snack tickets and the opportunity to win some great team swag at the viewing party.
About Boston Pizza
Boston Pizza is Canada's number one casual dining brand serving millions of guests in mainly franchise operated restaurants across Canada. The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 55 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years. https://bostonpizza.com/en/index.html
Connect with Boston Pizza on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BostonPizza/
Connect with Boston Pizza on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BostonPizza/
Connect with Boston Pizza on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/BostonPizzaCanada/
SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.
For further information: Marian Raty, Director of Communications, Boston Pizza International, [email protected]
Share this article