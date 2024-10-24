Boreal Healthcare Foundations receives funding from Saskatchewan Blue Cross

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan Blue Cross is excited to announce further support for rural hospitals in Saskatchewan, providing $11,000 to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation for essential healthcare equipment.

The funding supports the newly minted Boreal Healthcare Foundation and their i-STAT Portable Blood Analyzer and i-STAT printer kit to assist with quick and accurate testing at the La Loche Health Centre and Hospital.

"We are thrilled to be able to support rural residents of Saskatchewan with this donation to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation," said Kelly Wilson, President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. "These essential pieces of healthcare equipment allow doctors, nurses and hospital staff to continue to provide exceptional care to residents in their communities."

The new i-STAT Portable Blood Analyzer is an advanced, easy-to-use blood analyzer that provides healthcare professionals with access to real-time, lab-quality results within minutes rather than hours.

"The Boreal Healthcare Foundation is incredibly grateful for Saskatchewan Blue Cross's support in providing an i-STAT Portable Blood Analyzer to the La Loche Health Centre," said Cody Barnett, CEO of Boreal Healthcare Foundation. "This state-of-the-art device will significantly enhance point-of-care testing, reducing wait times and ensuring that critical test results are available in minutes, not days. For northern communities like La Loche, timely access to diagnostics is crucial for delivering quality healthcare. With this investment, we're ensuring that residents in Northern Saskatchewan receive timely care, right in their own community."

