Boreal Conservation in Alberta Moves Forward Through Relationships and Reconciliation

Swan River First Nation and Ducks Unlimited Canada collaborate to advance conservation on Alberta's Boreal landscape.

SWAN RIVER, AB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Swan River First Nation (SRFN) and Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) are pleased to announce the signing of a Relationship and Collaboration Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing boreal forest conservation initiatives within Treaty 8 Territory.

This MOU represents a significant step towards fostering a mutually respectful and collaborative partnership dedicated to preserving the ecological and cultural integrity of the boreal forest while integrating the deep knowledge and experience Swan River residents hold in the local landscape.

Collaborative Conservation

Under this MOU, key projects will blend SRFN's Indigenous Knowledge with DUC's scientific expertise, building a more sustainable environment. Projects include the development of a wetland field guide and climate change modeling initiatives, which will integrate Indigenous content and perspectives.

The collaboration will be guided by the principles of Ownership, Control, Access, and Possession (OCAP), Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Calls to Action, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and recommendations from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) inquiry.

Strengthening Relationships and Respecting Indigenous Leadership

The boreal landscape, with its vast and diverse forests, lakes, rivers, and wetlands, is integral to the cultural traditions and values of SRFN. Recognizing the importance of this ecosystem, SRFN is committed to protecting its territory and inherent rights through its stewardship responsibilities. DUC, a leading non-governmental, notfor-profit conservation organization, shares this commitment, and with these aligning goals this partnership underscores the importance of incorporating Indigenous Knowledge, culture, and perspectives into conservation efforts.

Commitment to Cultural Respect and Sensitivity

SRFN and DUC are committed to respecting the diversity of local communities, sustaining the ecological and cultural wellbeing of the boreal forest, increasing shared knowledge on wetland conservation, and weaving together scientific and traditional knowledge to achieve collective conservation goals.

This MOU will be effective for three years, holding the potential for extension. Both parties are working diligently to seek additional funding and support for these initiatives and invite any interested funders to connect.

Quotes

"The collaboration with Ducks Unlimited Canada is an important step in honoring our stewardship responsibilities and protecting our traditional lands. By integrating our cultural practices and knowledge with conservation efforts, we can ensure a sustainable future for our community and the boreal forest." – Todd Bailey, Consultation Director for Swan River First Nation

"We are honoured to collaborate with Swan River First Nation, a community with a deep and rich knowledge and culture rooted in this forest landscape, which is a vital ecosystem that supports diverse wildlife and holds immense cultural significance. This MOU reflects our commitment to building strong, respectful relationships with Indigenous communities." – Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada

About Swan River First Nation:

Wapsewsipi in Cree: Swan River First Nation (SRFN) is a Woodland Cree community and signatory to Treaty Number 8. Located along Lesser Slave Lake in what is currently known as Alberta, Canada, SRFN members hold inherent and constitutionally protected rights in respect of the lands and waters within the Treaty Territory and are committed to protecting their lands and rights. SRFN ensures their rich cultural traditions and values thrive through their stewardship responsibilities.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with Indigenous Peoples, government, industry, nonprofit organizations, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

