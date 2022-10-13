BoomerangFX to host Canada's First Aesthetic Medicine Expo Featuring Female Entrepreneurs & Newest Technology Innovations Powering the Fastest Growing Category in Healthcare

Olympian Sarah Wells to Kick-off the Event as Keynote Speaker

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX, a global leader in end-to-end healthcare practice management solutions for the non-insured, private-pay segments including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, ophthalmology, hair restoration, cosmetic dentistry and women's health, is proud to host the 2022 Anti-Aging Medicine Expo. The event takes place Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Hilton Mississauga located at 6750 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON.

The conference brings together female pioneers breaking new ground in aesthetic medicine, including

Dr. Sapna Sriram, CEO & Co-Founder, Integra Health and Dr. Meena Malhotra, one of America's leading voices in integrated functional medicine. Further, Harry Arampatzis, CEO & Founder of Universkin, one the world's leading brands in personalized skin care, will share the latest industry insights. Other featured guests include Melanie Pump, Amazon best-selling author on healthy workplaces and keynote speaker, Sarah Wells, Canadian Olympic Hurdler and Amazing Race Finalist.

"We are looking forward to showcasing the latest innovations in practice management, digital advertising and minimally invasive treatments and technologies. This area of aesthetic medicine is experiencing an explosion in mass market adoption and continues to be recession resilient. Double digit growth is forecasted into the next 5 years and the market is expected to surpass $125 billion dollars globally," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX.

The first of its kind in Canada, the conference features the next generation of female entrepreneurs who are leveraging the latest technologies. They include digital marketing, artificial intelligence and minimally invasive handheld devices to fuel this high-growth market segment. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in enterprise software and best practices along with live demonstrations of the revolutionary Morpheus8, by InMode, currently experiencing rapid global demand.

Dwight added, "I'm thrilled to announce that Canadian Olympian, Sarah Wells, will be our keynote speaker. She has a passion for empowering the next generation of female leaders and I couldn't be prouder to have Sarah representing the BoomerangFX brand."

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company. Co-founded by globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, and Technology and Banking executive, Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized cloud-based practice management technology by merging artificial intelligence and digital advertising in a seamless enterprise solution for private-pay medical professionals. As the industry's first turnkey practice management and digital marketing solution, it automates digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, CRM, invoicing and accounting in a single cloud-based service. BoomerangFX is dedicated to building highly successful market dominant private-pay practices seeking to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in aesthetic medicine. For more information, please visit www.boomerangfx.com and follow us on Instagram, FaceBook , TikTok and LinkedIn.

