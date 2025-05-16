BoomerangFX Introduces LeadEngineAI™: The World's First AI Platform Revolutionizing Lead Generation, Patient Conversion, and Retention for Private Healthcare

Unveils "AUVIA"™ — the AI-powered virtual assistant that generates leads, books consultations, and drives patient retention through intelligent automation.

MIAMI, TORONTO, LONDON and SYDNEY, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX, the all-in-one artificial intelligence-powered platform for private-pay healthcare clinics, today announced the global launch of LeadEngineAI™—a breakthrough revenue-generation platform that combines AI, marketing automation, and CRM tools into a single conversion ecosystem purpose-built for private healthcare.

Unlike legacy CRMs or passive chatbots, LeadEngineAI™ is a fully autonomous AI platform that redefines how clinics generate, nurture, and convert leads—turning inquiries into lifelong patients.. It empowers medical practices to significantly increase revenue by:

Dramatically improving lead-to-booking conversion rates

Automating SMS and email-based drip and nurture marketing

Streamlining operations and reducing overhead by eliminating manual follow-ups

LeadEngineAI™ also learns continuously, analyzing behavioral and performance data across campaigns to optimize conversion strategies in real-time. With omnichannel capabilities, AUVIA engages patients seamlessly across web, SMS, email, and more—all while ensuring full compliance with HIPAA, PIPEDA, and global data security standards.

At the core of LeadEngineAI™ is AUVIA™, the world's first AI-powered digital assistant trained to convert leads across industries like medical aesthetics, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, hair restoration, weight loss, hormone therapy, and elective dentistry. Using proprietary machine learning models built on years of research into high-ticket patient behavior, AUVIA intelligently intercepts inquiries and converts them into booked consultations—instantly.

Key Capabilities of LeadEngineAI™:

AI-Powered Digital Assistant

Converts inbound leads in real time using intelligent decision trees, persuasive messaging, and industry-specific behavioral data

Centralizes all inbound leads from your website, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and social media into one actionable hub with hot-lead tagging, follow-up prompts, and SMS/call capabilities

Re-engages no-shows, cold leads, and past patients through personalized SMS and email journeys—maximizing retention and lifetime value

Ensures no lead is ever missed, delayed, or lost—responding instantly at all hours

Trained on millions of data points to optimize timing, language, and response behavior for different treatment types

Tracks conversion metrics, campaign performance, and patient behavior insights—feeding data back into the AI to continuously improve messaging, timing, and targeting

"This is more than a lead tool—it's an AI revenue engine," said Jerome Dwight, CEO of BoomerangFX. "With LeadEngineAI and AUVIA, we're giving clinics the power to scale without adding staff. It knows when to follow up, what to say, and how to close—24/7, without fail."



Dr. Stephen Mulholland, Co-Founder of BoomerangFX and widely recognized as the world's foremost expert in aesthetic medicine—having pioneered category-defining technologies such as Morpheus8 and InMode—added: "The greatest challenge facing private-pay clinics is achieving predictable, high-quality patient growth and retention. Traditional manual efforts and people-dependent processes are inconsistent and unscalable. With LeadEngineAI, we've built an AI-driven engine that automates lead conversion, follow-up, and lifetime bookings—enabling clinics to grow reliably, efficiently, and without additional staff—unlocking sustainable success for practices around the world."

LeadEngineAI™ is now available globally and integrates seamlessly with the full BoomerangFX ecosystem, which supports clinics across 20+ countries.

BoomerangFX offers a modular suite of solutions that can be purchased individually as standalone subscriptions or combined into a fully integrated platform:

Practice Management Software

A cloud-based, end-to-end system that streamlines scheduling, payments, inventory, EMR, and business operations for private-pay clinics.

An AI-powered revenue engine that automates lead response, conversion, and follow-up—boosting patient bookings and retention without adding staff.

Expertly managed ad campaigns across Google, Meta, and other platforms, paired with high-converting landing pages and brand design tailored for aesthetics and wellness.

The industry's largest on-demand learning platform with 10,000+ users, offering clinical training on cutting-edge technologies and business training to boost efficiency, patient outcomes, and revenue.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is the category-defining platform for AI-powered growth in private-pay healthcare. Combining marketing automation, practice management, and lead conversion tools into a single solution, BoomerangFX enables aesthetic clinics, wellness centers, and elective care providers to scale faster and smarter. The company was recently recognized by Deloitte as the 23rd fastest-growing technology company in North America, earning a spot on the Fast 500 list two years in a row.

To learn more about LeadEngineAI™ or to request a demo, visit www.boomerangfx.com

