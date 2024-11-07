BoomerangFX Ranked as Canada's Fastest-Growing Healthcare SaaS Company and 6th Overall in Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50™ for Second Consecutive Year

BoomerangFX's rapid global expansion into the U.S., Canada, Asia, and Australia, with planned entry into Latin America, continues to drive its remarkable growth and solidify its position as a leader in healthcare innovation. The platform's specialization in private healthcare includes AI-powered solutions that enhance patient consultations and streamline operations across a wide range of medical practices, such as cosmetic surgery, hair transplant, weight loss, medical spas, gynecology, optometry, and dental practices. BoomerangFX's comprehensive suite integrates digital marketing lead nurturing, clinic management software, EMR, electronic payments, mobile apps, rewards, and e-learning capabilities—positioning it as a transformative force in specialty healthcare.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program, now in its 27th year, celebrates the world-class achievements of Canada's top technology companies, spotlighting their resilience and ability to drive exceptional growth despite economic uncertainties and technological challenges. "The winners of this year's program exemplify the strength and resilience of Canada's business landscape, showcasing their ability to navigate challenges and drive exceptional growth amid economic uncertainties and technological disruptions," says Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These remarkable companies have positioned themselves as growth leaders in their respective sectors, paving the way as catalysts and setting new benchmarks for success. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize them as the driving force behind the country's technological advancement and economic prosperity."

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte Canada as the fastest-growing healthcare SaaS company and ranked 6th overall among Canada's top technology innovators," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BoomerangFX. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled digital solutions that empower healthcare providers to thrive and adapt in an ever-evolving industry."

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a premier SaaS provider transforming the healthcare industry with an all-in-one platform for practice management, marketing automation, patient engagement, and e-learning. Focused on specialty verticals in private healthcare, BoomerangFX provides practice owners and their staff with a unified solution to run streamlined operations, enabling them to grow at above-industry rates. The platform leverages cutting-edge digital advertising mediums and advanced lead nurturing using AI and other innovative technologies. BoomerangFX is reshaping the future of healthcare by supporting practitioners worldwide with comprehensive, state-of-the-art tools that drive efficiency and growth.

