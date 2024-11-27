BoomerangFX Ranked #23 on Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List for Second Consecutive Year

Among Top 5 Fastest-Growing Healthcare Technology Companies in North America

MIAMI, TORONTO and SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX, the leading cloud-based SaaS platform for private-pay aesthetic and cash-pay healthcare clinics, has once again been named to Deloitte's prestigious Technology Fast 500™ list, ranking #23 overall and among the top five fastest-growing technology companies in North America. This marks the second consecutive year that BoomerangFX has achieved this recognition, showcasing a remarkable 8,460% cumulative growth since 2021 and cementing its role as a transformative force in healthcare technology.

Deloitte Fast 500 Winner 2024 (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomerangFX, a SaaS company with offices in Miami, Toronto, and Sydney, offers innovative healthcare software solutions. BoomerangFX ranked as North America’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare SaaS Company and 23rd Overall in Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

The company's extraordinary growth reflects its comprehensive product suite, which empowers clinics across MedSpa, cosmetic surgery, health and wellness, gynecology, dental, and vision care disciplines. BoomerangFX integrates electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, patient loyalty apps, financial projections, accounting, and secure payments into one seamless platform. At the forefront of its offering is the industry-first Lead Management Dashboard, enabling clinics to respond to leads from platforms like Google Ads, Meta Ads, and website inquiries in seconds, driving unprecedented conversion rates from leads to consultations.

"We are honored to be recognized on Deloitte's Fast 500™ list for the second year in a row," said Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomerangFX. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless innovation, as well as the trust of our clients who rely on us to transform their operations and fuel their growth."

Global Expansion & Unmatched Features Driving Growth

BoomerangFX's success is powered by rapid expansion into key markets, including major U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Puerto Rico, and Asia. Clinics adopting the BoomerangFX platform report significant operational efficiency gains, enhanced patient satisfaction, and robust revenue growth.

Key features driving BoomerangFX's growth include:

Proprietary Lead Management Dashboard: Consolidates inbound leads from multiple advertising channels and enables real-time two-way texting and calling capabilities.

Consolidates inbound leads from multiple advertising channels and enables real-time two-way texting and calling capabilities. AI-Powered Lead Response (Pilot Program): BoomerangFX is piloting the world's first voice-enabled AI lead response system, automating patient inquiries and consultations for smaller clinics, ensuring no lead goes unanswered.

BoomerangFX is piloting the world's first voice-enabled AI lead response system, automating patient inquiries and consultations for smaller clinics, ensuring no lead goes unanswered. Comprehensive SaaS Solution: Combines EMR, scheduling, financial analytics, and payment systems into one platform tailored to private-pay healthcare providers.

The Future of Private-Pay Healthcare

As private-pay healthcare continues its expansion, BoomerangFX remains at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clinics to centralize operations, optimize lead conversion, and scale efficiently in a competitive market.

"BoomerangFX is more than a platform—it's a growth engine for private-pay healthcare," added Dwight. "Our innovative tools, global reach, and unwavering focus on client success position us as leaders in reshaping how clinics operate and connect with patients."

For more information about BoomerangFX, visit www.boomerangfx.com.

SOURCE BoomerangFX

