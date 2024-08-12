Consumers will be able to remove stickers from the ocean mural in Toronto to win a variety of prizes and coupons for free Bonterra products.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Bonterra®, an innovative and sustainably focused line of household paper products, is showing consumers how simple it is to make environmentally conscious decisions with a new interactive ocean mural at the Harbourfront Centre in downtown Toronto in August.

In partnership with local artist Jasmin Pannu, the mural will allow visitors to "recover ocean plastic" by removing stickers to learn more about Bonterra's sustainability efforts and win a variety of prizes.

Bonterra’s new interactive mural invites Canadians to ‘recover ocean plastic’ for a better planet. (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

These sustainability efforts include Bonterra's longstanding partnership with 4ocean, a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Through this partnership, Bonterra and 4ocean have pledged to remove 100,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean this year – the equivalent of 4.5M plastic water bottles.

"At 4ocean, we are incredibly proud to partner with Bonterra in our mission to create a cleaner ocean. Their dedication and support have been instrumental in helping us remove over 220,000 pounds of plastic and trash from our oceans to-date. Together, we are making a significant impact in the fight against ocean plastic pollution," said Alex Schulze, CEO of 4ocean.

With this interactive mural, Bonterra wants to let consumers know that making environmentally conscious choices and helping to save the ocean is easier than they might think. By purchasing Bonterra's responsibly sourced and plastic-free household paper products, including bath tissue, paper towels, and facial tissue, shoppers will know they're making a difference by contributing to the protection of the planet.

"We know that Canadians want to do their part for the environment, but they don't always know where to start. With this beautiful interactive mural, we're hoping to show them how simple it can be", says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer of Kruger Products. "By purchasing Bonterra products, consumers are supporting important organizations like 4ocean in their mission to clean up our oceans and build a sustainable future. We can all start small at home and make a difference together for a better planet."

"My art has always been inspired by nature, so to partner with Bonterra in a way that brings together community engagement, public art and awareness for plastic pollution is what I consider a dream project", says Pannu.

The interactive mural will be accessible and open to the public at the Toronto Harbourfront Centre on Aug. 17 and 18, 2024 from 12pm – 8pm daily. For more information about the exhibit, please visit here , and to learn more about Bonterra, please visit mykrugerproducts.ca/bonterra .

From now until the end of September, every purchase of Bonterra products at participating retailers helps remove the equivalent weight of 45 plastic water bottles from the ocean.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®', White Swan®, and Bonterra®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

