The tenfold increase in the environmental commitment by the ocean cleanup company supported by Bonterra paper products for World Ocean Day

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Bonterra™, an innovative and sustainably focused line of household paper products, today announced its renewed partnership with 4ocean, the ocean cleanup company that has enhanced its plastic removal target for Bonterra to 100,000 pounds annually.

Bonterra Backs 4ocean Pledge to Remove 100K Pounds of Ocean Plastic Annually (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

In conjunction with World Ocean Day on June 8, the announcement underscores Bonterra's call to action "For A Better Planet" and for Canadians to collectively take action against climate change. With Bonterra's support, 4ocean, a public benefit corporation committed to ending the ocean plastic crisis, will increase its shared plastic removal pledge from 10,000 pounds to 100,000 pounds, the equivalent of more than 4.5 million plastic water bottles.

"On this World Ocean Day, we are proud to support our partners at 4ocean more than ever as they grow their operations to clean up our oceans with this powerful new commitment," said Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products. "Our partnership with 4ocean is made possible by the support of Canadians who have made Bonterra household paper products part of their own sustainability commitments and is a meaningful and measurable way that we are making a difference together for a better planet."

Bonterra, which launched in 2022, offers Canadian consumers environmentally focused options for bath tissue, paper towel, and facial tissue so we can all start small at home making environmental change. The Bonterra line of products is revolutionizing the household paper products category while prioritizing key sustainable practices, including responsibly sourced materials in plastic-free packaging and carbon-neutral manufacturing.

"Partnerships with brands like Bonterra make it possible for us to expand our cleanup operations and increase our plastic removal targets every year," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. "During the pandemic, we had to get real scrappy with our resources and find more efficient ways to pull pounds. It was very difficult at the time, but the changes we made to our recovery process then are having a huge payoff now."

To meet these increased targets, 4ocean maximized efficiencies in its processes, found alternative and cost-efficient ways to transport and deliver collected material, hired additional crew, increased its vessel count, and expanded to additional river cleanups.

For more information about Bonterra, please visit www.livebonterra.com .

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

For further information: Jonathan Marshall, 4ocean, [email protected]; Chris Dionne, North Strategic (for Bonterra), [email protected]