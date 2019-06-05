Bolstered by New Acquisitions, New CTV Suite of Specialty Channels to Be Unveiled Sept. 12

– CTV Drama Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, and CTV Life Channel to build upon 2018/19 audience growth –

– Big name talent Julia Ormond, Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Patrick Dempsey, and Alan Tudyk come to CTV Specialties –

– Bell Media expands partnership with Kevin Hart's LOL Network –

– Growth upon growth: Bell Media's key Entertainment Specialty channels surge for the second year in a row –

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Leveraging Canada's #1 entertainment brand, CTV, Bell Media confirmed today in advance of tomorrow's #CTVUpfront the debut of rebranded specialty channels CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Drama Channel, and CTV Life Channel on Sept.12. The new brands are the next evolution of The Comedy Network, Space, Bravo, and Gusto, respectively. Bell Media also announced today the acquisition of seven genre-defining series featuring A-list talent such Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, and Alan Tudyk, as well as an expanded partnership with Kevin Hart's comedy brand and multi-platform network Laugh Out Loud, stocking the channels with premium content for the 2019/2020 broadcast year.