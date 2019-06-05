Bolstered by New Acquisitions, New CTV Suite of Specialty Channels to Be Unveiled Sept. 12
Jun 05, 2019, 10:55 ET
– CTV Drama Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Comedy Channel, and CTV Life Channel to build upon 2018/19 audience growth –
– Big name talent Julia Ormond, Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, Patrick Dempsey, and Alan Tudyk come to CTV Specialties –
– Bell Media expands partnership with Kevin Hart's LOL Network –
– Growth upon growth: Bell Media's key Entertainment Specialty channels surge for the second year in a row –
TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Leveraging Canada's #1 entertainment brand, CTV, Bell Media confirmed today in advance of tomorrow's #CTVUpfront the debut of rebranded specialty channels CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Drama Channel, and CTV Life Channel on Sept.12. The new brands are the next evolution of The Comedy Network, Space, Bravo, and Gusto, respectively. Bell Media also announced today the acquisition of seven genre-defining series featuring A-list talent such Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser, and Alan Tudyk, as well as an expanded partnership with Kevin Hart's comedy brand and multi-platform network Laugh Out Loud, stocking the channels with premium content for the 2019/2020 broadcast year.
The announcement comes following a year of unprecedented 20% growth for Bell Media Entertainment Specialty channels. Comedy, Space, and Bravo have all increased their ranking within Top 10 list of Entertainment Specialties, while Gusto is now ranked among the Top 20. Comedy ranks #2 for the first time ever; Space saw double-digit audience growth among total viewers and key adult demo; while Gusto grew more than 70% with all key adult demos, and nearly doubled its A18-34 audience.
Source: Numeris, Total Canada, 8/27/2018 – 5/5/2019 vs. same weeks last year. Audience growth & rank based on A18-54.
For the complete press release please visit: https://thelede.ca/2HUz3ee
