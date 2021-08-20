Boil-water advisory partially lifted in the West Island of Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal informs media outlets that the boil-water advisory has been lifted for the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Water sample test result obtained over the past few hours show that the situation is back to normal. The city has obtained confirmation that the drinking water quality meets all standards prescribed by regulations. It is thus no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption.

Boil-water advisory still in effect for one Pierrefonds-Roxboro area

Water samples continue to undergo testing in this area, until results are satisfactory for two consecutive days. For that reason, the boil-water advisory is maintained in this area. For a more detailed view of the area affected by the boil-water advisory, click on the following link: https://arcg.is/115DDe0

Residents of the area for which the boil-water advisory is in effect must bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute before consuming it or brushing their teeth with it. Unboiled drinking water can however be used for personal hygiene or household use.

The boil-water advisory remains in effect until further notice. As soon as water quality is restored, a new notice will be issued.

Citizens who would like further information can dial 311 to speak with a city representative, or go to https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648 . The urban agglomeration of Montréal thanks you for your cooperation.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Service de l'expérience citoyenne et des communications, [email protected]

