Boil-water advisory in effect as of June 22, 2022, in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has imposed a preventive boil-water advisory for Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, starting on June 22, 2022, due to repair work required as a result of a water main break on Boulevard de Pierrefonds. Urban agglomération teams are currently on site to repair the water main.

AREAS UNDER BOIL-WATER ADVISORY

The Pierrefonds-Roxboro area affected by this preventive boil-water advisory is located on Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaume and Rue Émile-Nelligan. Low water pressure or water supply interruptions may occur during repair work.

To see the area affected by the advisory, go to:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251?org=CSC

DIRECTIVES

Residents of the affected area must boil their water for 1 minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth. Unboiled tap water may however be used for personal hygiene or other household use.

This directive remains in effect pending further notice. As soon as the situation is restored, a notice will be issued informing residents of the return to normal.

For more information, residents may refer to the website, at:

https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648 or dial 311.

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Service de l'expérience citoyenne et des communications, [email protected]