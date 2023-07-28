Boil-water advisory in effect as of July 28, 2023

MONTRÉAL, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The urban agglomeration Montréal has enacted a boil-water advisory in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie and Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension starting today. This preventive measure is due to a broken water conduit earlier this morning near Rue Bélanger and 18e Avenue. Urban agglomeration crews are currently on site to repair the conduit.

AREA COVERED BY THIS ADVISORY

To see the area affected by this boil-water advisory, click on the following link.

DIRECTIVES

Residents of the area covered by this advisory must boil their water for at least 1 minute prior to consumption or before brushing their teeth with it. Unboiled tap water may be used for hygiene or other household activities.

This directive remains in effect until further notice. Once the situation is restored, a notice to that effect will be issued.

For more information, citizens can go to montreal.ca or call 311.

