SENVELGO™ (velagliflozin oral solution) is the first once-daily liquid oral solution to improve glycemic control in newly diagnosed cats with diabetes mellitus.

While current treatment regimens are complex, SENVELGO™ liquid oral solution makes treating feline diabetes simple and convenient for both cats and cat owners.

BURLINGTON, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that SENVELGO™ (velagliflozin oral solution), a revolutionary new treatment for cats with diabetes, has been approved by Health Canada, marking a significant step in the treatment of feline diabetes in Canada.

SENVELGO™ is the first once-daily liquid oral solution for the reduction of hyperglycemia in cats with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. Pet owners can give the once-daily liquid oral solution with a small amount of food or directly into the cat's mouth. This breakthrough innovation will make it easier for cat owners to manage the treatment of newly diagnosed feline diabetes.

Feline diabetes is one of the most common endocrine disorders in cats,1 with studies showing that up to 30% of diagnosed cats are left untreated due to the complexities of existing treatments.2 Up to one in three cats with diabetes is euthanized within the first year of diagnosis, and the complexity to treat diabetic cats is often a contributing factor.2

SENVELGO™ liquid oral solution simplifies the treatment process removing the need for needles to improve glycemic control in cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin.

Dr. Walt Ingwersen, Technical Services Veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, said SENVELGO™ revolutionizes the treatment and management of feline diabetes in newly diagnosed cats. "By reducing the complexity, SENVELGO™ makes treating feline diabetes both simple and convenient for cats and their owners."

SENVELGO™ liquid oral solution is now available in veterinary clinics in across Canada.

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca/animal-health

Boehringer Ingelheim ( Canada ) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ca.

References



1 Susan Gottlieb & Jacquie Rand (2018) Managing feline diabetes: current perspectives, Veterinary Medicine: Research and Reports, 9:, 33-42, DOI: 10.2147/VMRR.S125619

2 Niessen SJM et al., The Big Pet Diabetes Survey: Perceived Frequency and Triggers for Euthanasia. Vet Sci. 2017 May 14;4(2):27.

