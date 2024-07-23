BURLINGTON, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim Canada's bold and innovative national program, Access for Health Education and Disease Management (AHEAD), is addressing critical gaps in Canada's health system for people living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and heart failure (HF).

AHEAD aims to transform the support provided by allied health professionals to patients with T2D and HF. With 58 programs running within primary and specialty care clinics across Canada, the program focuses on both in-person and remote care, enhancing the healthcare team's efforts to optimize disease management. By incorporating guideline directed medical therapy, improving patient understanding of their conditions and self-management strategies, AHEAD aims to improve health outcomes, streamline patient flow within clinical practices, reduce re-hospitalizations and minimize emergency department (ED) visits.

The program, which began in 2023, has demonstrated a positive impact for patients. In its year of inception, AHEAD potentially benefited more than 4,200 patients. Based on the allied healthcare professionals reporting, 67 per cent of patients required medication optimization, 86 per cent required disease knowledge improvement and 78 per cent were identified with cardiovascular risk illustrating a gap in the system and the need for support. In addition, 100 per cent of allied health professionals who participated in the program would recommend the program to other allied health and healthcare professionals.

"Thanks to the AHEAD program funding, I have been able to significantly enhance support for patients, leading to improved outcomes and better quality of life. This investment was crucial to provide tailored, effective care that makes a tangible difference in patients' health journeys." – Noah Hatch, Pharmacist, Edmonton. Alberta.

AHEAD also tackles significant health system challenges, such as equity issues related to language, cultural considerations, and accessibility, particularly in remote areas. Allied health educators proficient in multiple languages and trained in specific cultural cuisine support the program. These educators are also equipped to provide virtual management, significantly enhancing accessibility for patients across diverse demographics.

"Boehringer Ingelheim Canada is committed to delivering innovative and customized solutions to promote better health outcomes and sustainable patient care," says Annie Beauchemin, Head of Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "The success of the AHEAD program demonstrates our dedication to addressing critical gaps in the healthcare system and supporting people living with type 2 diabetes and heart failure across the country. By leveraging innovative solutions and collaborating with allied healthcare professionals, we strive to make a meaningful impact for patients."

