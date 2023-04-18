Bocana Resources Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Timothy Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Bocana Resources Corp. ("Bocana" or the "Company") (TSXV: BOCA), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in South America.

