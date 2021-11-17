Bob Woodward Headlines Eighth Audi Innovation Series
Nov 17, 2021, 15:09 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Audi Canada premieres the final speaker of the 2021 Audi Innovation Series, a sit-down discussion with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and best-selling author, Bob Woodward. This in-depth sit-down with the journalist who broke the Watergate scandal dives into his career and philosophies as an investigative journalist and reporter. It rounds out a year of massive momentum for the Canadian speaker series that welcomed Jared Leto, Jennifer Hudson and Spike Lee to its stage in 2021 following a digital evolution.
The virtual event, which is being released today on Audi Canada's social media channels was moderated by Devo Brown.
"Mr. Woodward is perhaps the most influential journalist of our lifetime and has witnessed many chapters in American and world history," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "We are looking forward to sharing our rich discussion with Mr. Woodward with you and closing out an incredible year of growth for the Audi Innovation Series."
Woodward, who made his name in journalism as the young reporter who broke the Watergate scandal at the Washington Post, has since authored or co-authored 20 non-fiction books in the past 35 years and authored more number one national non-fiction bestsellers than any contemporary author. In his talk with Audi Canada, Woodward imparts advice to anyone seeking to make an impact in the world. "Don't be timid, there's far too much timidness in too many institutions," Woodward shared with Brown. "How you approach things is really important — the key is patience," Woodward added.
About the Audi Innovation Series
The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; and Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee.
