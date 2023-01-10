MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Following an extensive review of alternative electronic shelf label (ESL) and digital smart label (DSL) technologies currently available on the market, BMR has decided to reaffirm its trust and confidence in JRTech Solutions as the exclusive provider of choice within BMR's network. JRTech Solutions' first installation within a BMR store was in 2010 and the former has since installed more than 100 stores within the BMR network with JRTech Solutions' price label technology and infrared communication platform. Both BMR and JRTech Solutions will continue to work together to highlight the benefits of using JRTech Solutions' Pricer electronic shelf labels in association with the BMR banner, thus helping retailers achieve operational efficiencies and competitive advantage.

"We started with JRTech Solutions more than 10 years ago as the provider of choice of electronic shelf labels for BMR. They have consistently demonstrated exceptional service and have delivered on the promised performance of their ESL system over the years. It is, however, our duty to remain objective and continually evaluate alternative solutions on the market in the event there may be options which better suit our dealers and align with the operational strategy of our company," says Martin Lecomte, Vice President, Corporate Store Operations and Dealer Service, at BMR Group. "Having reviewed new and existing competitive ESL and Digital Smart Label solutions, which range from radiofrequency to Bluetooth communication, the performance, battery-life and futureproof capabilities of JRTech Solutions' infrared communication technology simply cannot be matched. Therefore, we will continue to recommend JRTech Solutions as our exclusive digital label technology provider of choice within the BMR network."

"We always encourage existing clients like BMR to review competitive solutions in the marketplace as we are confident that any analysis made will only convince our clients, yet again, that by having chosen our Infrared platform they have already been using the winning solution. No competing digital label solution offers optical or infrared communication. These other options all provide slight variations of the same radio or BLE communication platform, offering little more than a digitized paper label. Savvy retailers who have extensively tested multiple solutions on the market have reported that radiofrequency and BLE communication are particularly prone to problems related to performance, interference, and low battery-life," states Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "Our IR Pricer digital labels are not compromised by any of those issues. Moreover, our infrared smart labels offer the unparalleled benefits of speed, exceptional four-fold battery-life expectancy and advanced features like Inventory Management, Geopositioning, Click & Collect, Shelf Vision, and product replenishment which are provably unmatched by any other label solution on the market. In short, JRTech Solutions is the undisputed leader in its technology offering."

About Groupe BMR

Groupe BMR is a subsidiary of Sollio Cooperative Group, which includes more than 275 renovation centers and hardware stores in Québec, Ontario and the Maritime provinces. Retail sales for Groupe BMR and its members are estimated at more than $1.5 billion per year and some 8,000 people work within the network. Groupe BMR is the leading Quebec player in the hardware industry and operates under the BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners. For further information, visit www.bmr.co .

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Québec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 1000 store installations with over 14 million labels installed since 2008. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com .

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry-leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com .

