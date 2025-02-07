TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Mutual Funds were recognized for their exceptional performance at the annual Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards event held in Toronto on February 6, 2025. A total of twenty-two BMO ETFs won FundGrade A+® Awards in their respective categories, the most of any financial organization for 2024. Three BMO Mutual Funds also received top honours.

The FundGrade A+® Awards are presented annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history.

"Earning the most recognitions among ETF providers is a special honour and testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Sara Petrcich, Head, ETF and Structured Solutions, BMO Global Asset Management. "BMO is committed to expanding its investment offerings, through the launch of new and innovative products – helping Canadians invest with purpose and make real financial progress."

"Awards like these highlight the strength of our investment teams at BMO Global Asset Management and demonstrate our commitment to being an industry leader, while always keeping our clients at the centre of every decision we make," said Sadiq Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "BMO will continue its focus on creating accessible products that deliver results for investors."

BMO's list of winning ETFs is below.

Fund Name CIFSC Category1 Fund2

Count FundGrade3

Start Date BMO Balanced ESG ETF (ZESG) Global Neutral Balanced 224 2020-12-31 BMO Balanced ETF (ZBAL) Global Neutral Balanced 224 2019-12-31 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZBBB) Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 36 2020-12-31 BMO Conservative ETF (ZCON) Global Fixed Income Balanced 126 2019-12-31 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF (ZGD) Precious Metals Equity 17 2014-12-31 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (ZWE) European Equity 30 2015-12-31 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF (ZFH) Floating Rate Loan 14 2014-12-31 BMO Growth ETF (ZGRO) Global Equity Balanced 187 2019-12-31 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZJK) High Yield Fixed Income 56 2017-12-31 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF (ZDH) International Equity 154 2015-12-31 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZLC) Canadian Long Term Fixed Income 9 2014-12-31 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (ZLB) Canadian Equity 158 2014-12-31 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZMP) Canadian Fixed Income 137 2014-12-31 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ZGQ) Global Equity 306 2014-12-31 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM) International Equity 154 2014-12-31 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZEQ) European Equity 30 2014-12-31 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF (ESGG) Global Equity 306 2020-12-31 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (ZUQ) U.S. Equity 237 2014-12-31 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (ZNQ) U.S. Equity 237 2019-12-31 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP) U.S. Equity 237 2014-12-31 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZCS) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 86 2014-12-31 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTS) Global Fixed Income 112 2017-12-31

BMO's list of winning mutual funds is below.

Fund Name CIFSC Category1 Fund

Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund U.S. Equity 237 2021-12-31 BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund Global Neutral Balanced 224 2014-12-31 BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity 42 2018-12-31

Performance for BMO Balanced ESG ETF (TSX: ZESG) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 16.57%; 3 years, 5.18%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 7.40% (2020-01-16).

Performance for BMO Balanced ETF (TSX: ZBAL) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 15.89%; 3 years, 5.09%; 5 years, 7.14%; and since inception, 7.86% (2019-02-12).

Performance for BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZBBB) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 7.65%; 3 years, 2.51%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 2.62% (2020-02-05).

Performance for BMO Conservative ETF (TSX: ZCON) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 11.38%; 3 years, 2.88%; 5 years, 4.82%; and since inception, 5.62% (2019-02-12).

Performance for BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF (TSX: ZGD) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 38.94%; 3 years, 14.09%; 5 years, 10.55%; 10 years, 11.09%; and since inception, 2.80% (2012-11-14).

Performance for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX: ZWE) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 7.20%; 3 years, 7.16%; 5 years, 6.15%; and since inception, 7.23% (2015-09-02).

Performance for BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF (TSX: ZFH) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 11.47%; 3 years, 8.07%; 5 years, 4.86%; 10 years, 5.39%; and since inception, 5.24% (2014-02-10).

Performance for BMO Growth ETF (TSX: ZGRO) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 20.49%; 3 years, 7.32%; 5 years, 9.46%; and since inception, 10.11% (2019-02-12).

Performance for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZJK) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 16.14%; 3 years, 6.64%; 5 years, 5.12%; and since inception, 5.57% (2017-10-04).

Performance for BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX: ZDH) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 10.81%; 3 years, 10.56%; 5 years, 7.83%; and since inception, 8.07% (2015-09-02).

Performance for BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZLC) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 5.00%; 3 years, -1.74%; 5 years, 0.27%; 10 years, 2.83%; and since inception, 4.92% (2010-01-19).

Performance for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLB) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 15.34%; 3 years, 7.92%; 5 years, 9.44%; 10 years, 9.14%; and since inception, 11.89% (2011-10-21).

Performance for BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZMP) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 4.63%; 3 years, -0.01%; 5 years, 1.27%; 10 years, 2.04%; and since inception, 2.36% (2013-03-19).

Performance for BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZGQ) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 28.68%; 3 years, 10.77%; 5 years, 15.00%; 10 years, 14.51%; and since inception, 14.56% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZDM) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 12.41%; 3 years, 7.91%; 5 years, 8.39%; 10 years, 7.95%; and since inception, 7.50% (2009-10-20).

Performance for BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX: ZEQ) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 2.88%; 3 years, 1.41%; 5 years, 6.66%; 10 years, 8.63%; and since inception, 8.84% (2014-02-10).

Performance for BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSX: ESGG) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 27.01%; 3 years, 10.34%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 12.84% (2020-01-16).

Performance for BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (TSX: ZUQ) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 33.89%; 3 years, 13.50%; 5 years, 17.19%; 10 years, 16.79%; and since inception, 16.99% (2014-11-05).

Performance for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (TSX: ZNQ) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 35.93%; 3 years, 13.91%; 5 years, 22.03%; and since inception, 22.61% (2019-02-12).

Performance for BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: ZSP) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 35.25%; 3 years, 13.30%; 5 years, 16.50%; 10 years, 15.10%; and since inception, 17.97% (2012-11-14).

Performance for BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZCS) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 7.13%; 3 years, 2.93%; 5 years, 2.82%; 10 years, 2.59%; and since inception, 2.90% (2009-10-20).

Performance for BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZTS) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 11.85%; 3 years, 4.81%; 5 years, 2.86%; and since inception, 2.36% (2017-02-21).

Performance for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 35.70%; 3 years, 13.90%; 5 years, N/A; and since inception, 18.20% (2021-06-01).

Performance for BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 14.00%; 3 years, 2.90%; 5 years, 6.80%; 10 years, 6.50%; and since inception, 7.20% (2013-08-12).

Performance for BMO U.S. Small Cap Fund (Series F) for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as followed: 1 year, 31.20%; 3 years, 12.00%; 5 years, 15.20%; and since inception, 12.30% (2018-05-14).

For more information please visit: www.bmo.com/gam/ca



The ETFs referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI or Bloomberg and they each bear no liability with respect to any such ETF or any index on which such ETFs is based. Each ETF's simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI or Bloomberg have with the Manager and any related ETFs.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq 100 Index ®, Nasdaq 100 ®, NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and is licensed for use by the Manager. The BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF and the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF and the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF and the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity ETF Fund.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The BMO S&P 500 Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.



Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

Fundata Disclosure

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see http://www.fundgradeawards.com/. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

_________________________________ 1 Canadian Investment Funds Standard Committee (CIFSC)

2 Number of peers in each category.

3 The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2024

