BMO is the first bank in Canada and the U.S. to win Red Dot's Design Concept category award

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024 in the Interaction, UI and User Experience category for redesigning the digital banking experience for small and medium enterprise (SME) clients.

BMO, guided by direct feedback from SME clients, has re-imagined the business banking experience, creating a simpler, more intuitive digital user interface that helps clients get more done in less time and focus on what's important – growing their business. The new experience recently launched for a select group of clients in Canada before a broader rollout later in 2024.

The Red Dot Awards honour outstanding design projects across a wide range of categories. Entries are judged based on their successful use of the qualities of good design and those that set themselves apart through their design. BMO is the first bank in Canada and the U.S. to be awarded with a Red Dot Award: Design Concept in the Interaction, UI and User Experience category.

"This award is a testament to BMO's innovative, customer-centric approach to design," said Sean Ellery, Head, Digital & Innovation, BMO Commercial Bank. "By inviting direct client participation and feedback to guide our development process, we're able to consistently deliver products and services that solve their real-world challenges, make their day-to-day easier, and help drive progress for their business."

"We are honoured to be the first bank in Canada and the U.S. to receive this prestigious design award in this category. As part of our Digital First strategy, we continue to be committed to delivering cutting-edge digital experiences that help small and medium sized businesses manage their finances with confidence," said Derek Vernon, Head, North American Treasury and Payment Solutions at BMO. "In an increasingly sophisticated digital world, purposeful user experience design is more important than ever. Innovation lies in how we can harness the power of technology to simplify and optimize the customer experience."

This award represents another step in BMO's Digital First journey and builds on the bank's strong track record of industry recognitions. In March, BMO was ranked among Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 – the only Canadian and U.S. bank recognized out of more than 600 winning organizations.

For more information about the Red Dot awards visit: www.Red-Dot.org.

Additional information on BMO's award-winning Design Concept can be found here.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Scott Doll, [email protected], 416-867-3996; Kate Simandl, [email protected], 416-867-3996