New interactive scenarios for clients to explore and visualize the impact of changes to their existing wealth plans

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Private Wealth is introducing new, interactive client features to its digital, goal-based financial planning platform, BMO WealthPath. Since launching BMO WealthPath in 2018, Canadians have been able to work with a BMO Private Wealth financial professional to build a visual and interactive goal-based wealth plan based on their current and future financial goals and resources. With BMO WealthPath, clients will now have online access to their plan after it has been developed with their financial advisor. Clients can test different scenarios reflecting personal or financial changes to explore how different circumstances and strategies could affect their wealth plan – from the comfort of their own home.

"The wealth planning process has always been a highly personalized process that benefits from having a trusted advisory relationship, collaboration and professional guidance. Given the pandemic's impact on every facet of our lives, it's more important than ever before to have a wealth plan that can adapt to changes," said Caroline Dabu, Head, Wealth Planning and Advisory Services, BMO Financial Group. "By empowering our clients with a visual, comprehensive wealth plan, we make it possible for them to see how changes can affect their plans and they will be equipped to make more informed and confident choices ahead."

New interactive features

After a planning conversation with their BMO Private Wealth advisor, BMO WealthPath users can access their plan online to see the full scope of their financial situation, including net worth, projections, cash flow and a goal-based timeline outlining targets and significant milestones.

BMO WealthPath users can explore different scenarios to understand how their choices will affect the trajectory of their financial goals. Clients can test out scenarios such as adding and removing a lump sum in their portfolio, saving more, and changing the time horizon and the amount needed to reach a goal.

For more information about BMO WealthPath, please visit: bmo.com/wealthpath.

