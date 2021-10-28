The digital publication offers insights and perspectives to help women grow their wealth and achieve their financial goals.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Private Wealth has published a new edition of its digital publication which provides advice and resources to women investors and business owners navigating the challenges and opportunities of growing and managing their wealth.

BMO Wealth Management's 2019 Women in Philanthropy report stated that the estimated private wealth held by women globally increased by 50 per cent from 2010. This year's publication continues that theme, providing insight and expertise on how women can overcome financial challenges, realize their goals and priorities, and enjoy the benefits of growing their wealth according to their values and philanthropic goals.

"Women continue to make incredible strides in the workplace and in business. However, there's an opportunity to empower and support women better so they can reach their wealth goals and make more confident financial decisions," said Caroline Dabu, Head, Wealth Distribution and Advisory Services, BMO Financial Group. "Women have more competing priorities than ever before, and there's power in an end-to-end approach rooted in professional guidance and resources to help achieve both short- and long-term financial goals and priorities."

BMO Wealth Insights' Women and Wealth explores timely and relevant topics that highlight how women are continuing to innovate in their approach to wealth planning. The articles include:

To download a digital copy of the articles, click here. To learn more from BMO Wealth Insights, please visit https://www.bmo.com/main/wealth-management/wealth-insights.

