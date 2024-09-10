BMO Academy is designed with the future in mind. Modern and digitally enabled, it offers a hybrid learning environment that supports a seamless blend of in-person and virtual experiences. From learning sessions and strategic planning to town halls and team celebrations, BMO Academy is equipped to host a diverse array of events that foster innovation, collaboration, and professional advancement.

"BMO's investment in this unique, ultra-modern learning facility in the heart of Toronto's Yonge-Dundas neighbourhood underscores our dedication to nurturing the growth of our people and building a culture of continuous learning across the bank," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People, Culture & Brand, BMO. "BMO Academy provides a dynamic and sustainable space where our teams can engage in transformative learning experiences and collaboration opportunities. This space will have a significant impact on BMO employees, customers, and the surrounding community as we continue to drive progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society. We are proud to welcome BMO employees to BMO Academy."

The Forum meeting space at BMO Academy seats up to 500 people and is dividable into three rooms. It features a state-of-the-art audiovisual system, six digitally-enabled classrooms, and six flex spaces for smaller break outs and group discussions. The facility configuration ensures every space has multi-purpose use; all furniture is flexible and moveable to suit different learning and event needs.

"This building was designed to encourage personal connection and it is a critical part of how we approach a hybrid learning environment," said George Della Rocca, Global Head, Corporate Real Estate, BMO. "The innovative facility fosters sustainable, accessible and inclusive work to support the progress of our colleagues, customers, and the community. BMO Academy is an important part of our broader investment in our modernized global real estate footprint."

BMO Academy was designed and built with environmentally friendly design techniques, materials, and technologies to meet the highest standard for sustainability – LEED Gold certification – reinforcing BMO's commitment to a sustainable future. The mechanical and electrical systems, automated lighting, and efficient water system enable energy conservation, while the centralized waste management system is streamlining the volume of waste going to the landfill.

BMO Academy's flexible and inclusive facilities are designed to accommodate a wide range of needs, ensuring that every event, whether an awards gala or a strategic planning session, can be tailored to the specific requirements of employees and partners.

BMO Academy is located on the top floor of BMO Place, the bank's newest workspace that opened in April 2023. The 350,000 square foot repurposed department store is home to over 3,200 BMO employees and equipped with new technology, flexible workspaces, connection cafes and accessibility and wellness features including: a Wellness Centre for meditation, prayer and nursing; gender-neutral and barrier-free washrooms; a smudging room and sharing circle; braille and voice-enabled elevators; colour strategy that supports neurodiversity and aids in navigation through the space; and newly opened outdoor terraces and wellness rooms.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected]