BMO Survey: Personal Finance Concerns Rose Significantly Between March to April 2025

Survey shows concerns about inflation and their own financial situations increased by 16 points.

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - A special report from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index reveals Canadians' concerns about their personal finances have surged amid increased economic uncertainty and market volatility.

The survey explored changes in Canadians' concerns about their finances and current economic conditions between March and April 2025, and found:

Cost of Living Considerations: 78% reported growing concerns about the cost of living in April – a 17-point increase from 61% in March.

Canadians' concerns about the prospect of economic recession increased from 60% to 74%. Pulse on Personal Finances: Nearly three in five (58%) say they are more concerned about their financial situation – a 16-point increase from the 42% in March.

In addition, nearly one quarter (24%) reported in April they are increasingly concerned about the prospect of losing their job.

"Canadian consumer confidence recently plummeted to the lowest depths in at least six decades on fear that the trade war will cost people their jobs and undermine their financial security. However, sentiment improved modestly in April amid a partial de-escalation of the trade war. A more recent recovery in equity markets should support confidence further in May," said Sal Guatieri, Senior Economist, BMO. "While BMO Economics is concerned about the economic impact of tariffs, we are less worried about the inflation outlook, as retaliatory tariffs on imports from the U.S. have been restrained. CPI inflation will likely hold close to the Bank of Canada's 2% target this year, paving the way for some further reductions in policy rates."

"Many Canadians and their families are understandably more concerned about their finances and are taking proactive steps to protect their financial future," said Anthony (Tony) Tintinalli, Head, Specialized Sales, BMO. "At BMO, our team of experts are available to help Canadians build a personalized financial plan and adjust these plans as circumstances change or new goals emerge. With planning and a disciplined approach to spending, Canadians will be empowered to navigate the challenging environment, achieve their financial goals and make real financial progress with confidence."

"While navigating markets has been difficult amid the recent uncertainty, we remain committed to well-balanced and well-diversified portfolios,' said Brent Joyce, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Private Investment Council. "Uncertain times can also be a good time to reassess risk tolerance, but decisions should be made with a long outlook in mind. A trusted advisor can help people determine their best path forward."

The BMO April survey also found Boomers are most concerned about the cost of living (84%), tariffs (83%), the prospect of an economic recession (82%) and inflation (80%), while Gen Z are the most concerned about the prospect of losing their jobs (37%).

BMO Helps Canadians Make Real Financial Progress

BMO offers tips and resources to help Canadians stay on track towards their financial goals and make real financial progress during times of uncertainty:

Start Planning Early: Outlining short and long-term financial objectives and goals helps determine the appropriate investing and savings solutions to incorporate in a financial plan.

Aim to save at least three to six months' worth of living expenses to help cover unexpected costs or loss of income. Diversify Investments: Spread investments across different asset classes, sectors and geographies to reduce risk.

During periods of market volatility, avoid panic selling and maintain a long-term perspective on investments in order to benefit from the power of compound growth. Seek Professional Advice: Do not wait to seek help until a time of crisis. Working with a professional expert and meeting with them regularly can help Canadians and their loved ones create and maintain a financial plan that reflects their financial goals, sources of income and cash flow, risk appetite and time horizons, and adjust these plans new goals emerge or circumstances change.

To learn more about how BMO can help customers make financial progress, visit www.bmo.com/main/personal.

About the BMO Real Financial Progress Index

Launched in February 2021, the BMO Real Financial Progress Index is an indicator of how consumers feel about their personal finances and whether they are making financial progress. The index aims to spark dialogue that will help consumers reach their financial goals and to humanize a topic that causes anxiety for many – money.

The research detailed in this document was conducted by Ipsos in Canada from March 3rd to 26th, 2025. A sample of n=2,500 adults ages 18+ in Canada were collected. To account for recent changes in the economic situation, certain questions were asked again from April 17th to 20th, 2025 among a sample of n=2,001 adults ages 18+ in Canada. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the composition of both samples reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The surveys have a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 18+ been surveyed.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

