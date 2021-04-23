TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group's Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People & Culture, Mona Malone, has been awarded a 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards is an annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels. The 50 winners chosen for 2021 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology. Ms. Malone was one of 10 winners in the Human Resources category.

"Over the course of her career, Mona has distinguished herself as a visionary, purpose and results-driven leader who has made a significant impact in every role she has held. Most recently, as a member of the bank's Executive Committee, Mona has played a key role helping to set and execute on our strategy, and to define and advance the bank's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy through Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "The People & Culture group at BMO is a leader and steward of BMO's culture and enabler of our success. I'm very proud to have Mona at the helm as we continue to build a digitally enabled, future-ready bank. On behalf of everyone at BMO, congratulations Mona on this well-deserved recognition."

An honours graduate of Ivey Business School at University of Western Ontario, Ms. Malone has held roles in human resources and across business groups throughout her BMO career. As an Executive Committee member at BMO, she is accountable for the People & Culture agenda, which includes Human Resources and BMO IFL (Institute for Learning) – the bank's corporate university and state-of-the-art facility preparing its employees for the workplace of the future – and BMO U, a dynamic, mobile learning platform. Ms. Malone is a vocal champion of BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and of Human Resources' critical role in bringing that purpose to life for the benefit of colleagues, customers and the communities BMO serves.

In addition to her leadership with the bank's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, other initiatives introduced under Ms. Malone's leadership include the digitization of human resource processes that enable greater efficiency, and leadership and career development programs for employees. Ms. Malone has also been integral to the mobilization of BMO's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. BMO's COVID-19 response included the launch of virtual healthcare and the introduction of a wellness hub with comprehensive support for health, wellness and resilience. BMO will also provide paid time-off to every bank employee who gets vaccinated when their turn comes.

Ms. Malone is a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of her community service with youth development organizations. She is also the Chair of the Advisory Council for the Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership at the Ivey Business School, and a member of the Branksome Hall Board of Governors and The Long Run Initiative Board of Governors.

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards in 2020.

Winning executives for 2021 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Inquiries: Natasha Boeck, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996