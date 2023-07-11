TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO today announced Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Head of People and Culture, has been named a Catalyst Honours Champion for 2023. The award celebrates corporate leaders who accelerate progress for women by championing workplace inclusion.

Ms. Malone's Catalyst Honours Champion Award reflects her leadership and the impact she has made as the architect of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy. Since the launch of Zero Barriers to Inclusion in 2020, with Ms. Malone's leadership, BMO continues to make progress toward its diversity representation goals and introduced bold new programs that are advancing the bank's commitment to an inclusive society.

"This award is a reflection of the extraordinary progress BMO has made through Mona's leadership of our Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy," says BMO CEO Darryl White. "She has brought new clarity and discipline to our diversity representation planning, and she has elevated the importance of inclusion at BMO, making it an essential part of how we serve our customers and communities. Mona exemplifies what it means to be a Catalyst Honors Champion."

This recognition follows Ms. Malone's inclusion in DiversityCan Magazine's list of Canada's Top Ten CHROs. During Ms. Malone's tenure as CHRO, BMO has earned numerous accolades as an inclusive employer, including recognitions in Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes' Best Employers for Women, and Report on Business Magazine's Women Lead Here Benchmark.

Ms. Malone continues to be a champion for new generations of women in business and is deeply passionate about talent, leadership, and community. She uses her voice to make a difference by influencing social roles and building accomplished teams.

For more than 30 years, Catalyst Awards has brought together experts and influential business leaders to share knowledge and shape the dialogue around advancing women in the workplace. Since launching in Canada in 2010, it has recognized 72 outstanding corporate leaders, including Deland Kamanga, BMO's Group Head, Wealth Management (2021), Simon Fish, former General Counsel (2018), and Kona Goulet, Head, Indigenous Equity & Inclusion (2018).

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global non-profit supported by many of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Since 1962, Catalyst's preeminent thought leadership—including unparalleled workplace expertise and actionable research— has helped accelerate progress for women through workplace inclusion.

About Catalyst Honours

Launched in Canada in 2010, Catalyst Honours recognizes exceptional role models for inclusive leadership practices. Each year individuals are nominated by colleagues and leaders within their organizations. All nominations, including reference letters, go through multiple rounds of review before final decisions are made by a selection team of Catalyst experts.

Since 2010, Catalyst Honours has honoured more than 72 leaders. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.catalyst.org/2023-catalyst-honours.

