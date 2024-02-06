TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) is pleased to announce that Erminia (Ernie) Johannson has been appointed Chair of the CBA's Board of Directors, effective immediately, for a two-year term ending in 2026.

CBA announces new Chair of the Board of Directors (CNW Group/Canadian Bankers Association)

Ms. Johannson is Group Head, North American Personal & Business Banking at BMO, where she leads a team of 24,000 employees responsible for helping nearly 12 million personal and business banking customers make real financial progress. Her contributions support BMO's efforts to accelerate growth, building on her passion for empowering winning teams to deliver exceptional customer service and her track record of innovating in a rapidly changing environment.

"Canada's banks provide the capital and advice that drives economic growth in communities across the country and directly employ more than 280,000 Canadians," said Ms. Johannson. "As Chair, together with my Board colleagues, I am focused on ensuring a safe, sound and thriving policy and regulatory environment that promotes Canadian competitiveness and enables our resilient banking system to help our customers in every sector of the economy achieve their financial goals."

Ms. Johannson succeeds Lucie Blanchet, Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience at National Bank of Canada, who served as Chair for the past two years and will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

"We have deeply appreciated Lucie's strategic counsel, conviction, and wisdom as we navigated the ever-changing landscape of our industry, and thank her for her significant contributions," remarked Anthony G. Ostler, President & Chief Executive Officer, CBA. "The CBA and its members will greatly benefit from Ernie's extensive experience and vision in helping lead Canada's banks forward, ensuring we continue working together to foster a growing economy that serves the interests of every Canadian."

