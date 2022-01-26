Global index recognizes companies for gender equality and inclusivity practices

BMO is committed to Zero Barriers to Inclusion

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh year in a row. The global index recognizes companies committed to gender equality and inclusivity within the workplace and the community, and publicly demonstrates each company's commitment to equality and advancing women. This year, the index has expanded to include 418 companies across 45 countries and regions.

"Gender inclusion is a fundamental part of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy to provide access to opportunities and enable growth for our colleagues, customers and the communities we serve," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of People and Culture, BMO Financial Group. "Our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, includes a commitment to an inclusive society with zero barriers; a key to our success and this recognition. We are again honoured to be recognized by Bloomberg for our efforts in support of gender inclusion."

The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This recognition identifies BMO as a global leader in gender inclusion as well as a leader within the financial sector.

BMO believes robust support for women entrepreneurs, and our pursuit of supply chain diversity, brings the benefit of its commitment to zero barriers to inclusion to its customers who are women. Through lending, investing, giving and engagement in our local communities, the bank helps create more opportunity for recovery and success.

BMO is committed to supporting the advancement of women within the bank and beyond, including through:

Diversity goals for senior leader and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including sustaining its leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 per cent of senior leader roles filled by employees who identify as women.

$1.2 million in funding to SheEO – a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women and non-binary people. BMO's financial commitment will allow SheEO to fund all 2021 venture applicant companies working to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

BMO EMpower – a series of long-term commitments to advance inclusive economic recovery in the United States, pledging $5 billion over the next five years to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

