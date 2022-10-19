TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO has been recognized as the overall leader in The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: Canadian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2022. The Forrester recognition adds to BMO's track record of market-recognized digital innovation, including Best Fintech Accelerator and Incubator Award, Finovate Awards (2022), Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark rankings (2022) and BAI Global Innovation Awards (2022).

Forrester Research reviews Canadian banks annually to assess how effectively their mobile banking apps are meeting customers' expectations. Forrester conducted its digital functionality and user experience reviews of Canadian mobile banking apps from April 20 to June 10, 2022.

"From our perspective, this recognition is a testament to BMO's consistent focus on meeting customers where they are, with leading digital experiences that help them make real financial progress," said Mat Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer, North American Personal and Business Banking and Wealth Management, BMO. "Our customers' evolving needs and expectations have guided our efforts to this point and will continue to do so, moving forward."

BMO earned the highest scores in six areas:

Money movement

Self-service features

Marketing / sales

Content

Error avoidance / recovery

Progress and workflow

To learn more about BMO mobile banking and to download the BMO mobile app, visit: https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/

