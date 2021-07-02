TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - For the 11th and seventh straight year, respectively, BMO has been recognized as the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine.

The awards recognize both groups' innovative and client-centric approach; commitment to digital transformation and experience; and holistic understanding of market trends and changing client needs – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To deliver a leading experience, BMO's enterprise perspective and the strong connectivity across its groups provides a comprehensive support model for clients to help them with anything from everyday banking needs to a full range of investment and commercial banking products and services.

"The challenges of the past year have only underscored the value of advice, and we're incredibly proud of how we've supported and guided our clients and their families as they navigate the complexities of managing wealth during times of uncertainty and the imminent recovery," said Andrew Auerbach, Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada. "This recognition motivates us to continue to develop thoughtful advice and comprehensive solutions to allow our clients to enjoy the opportunities that come with achieving their financial goals."

"Especially in a year characterized by so much change, we're proud to be recognized as the best Commercial Bank in Canada. This award speaks to our team's continued focus and commitment to our clients – keeping them at the centre of everything we do – and our expertise across industries in providing tailored products and services to meet their evolving and unique needs," said Nadim Hirji, Co-Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group.

"We've stood side by side with our clients over the course of the pandemic and have provided everything from financial relief to guidance for those looking to pivot their operations. As we look ahead, we'll continue to look for opportunities to deliver best-in-class client advice and support as true partners on both the road to recovery and growth in the post-pandemic economy," said Christine Cooper, Co-Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

For more information on BMO Private Banking, please visit bmo.com/privatebanking. To learn more about BMO Commercial Banking, visit bmo.com/commercial

To learn more about the World Finance Banking Awards, visit: https://www.worldfinance.com/banking-awards

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

