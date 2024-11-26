TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it has received the highest score for wealth management digital experience among full-service investors in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Wealth Management Digital Experience Study.

The study evaluates customer satisfaction among full-service investors with their wealth management digital experience, inclusive of both apps and websites, based on four factors:

Visual appeal

Navigation

Speed

Information/content

"We are incredibly proud of our colleagues for their dedication to improving and modernizing our Private Wealth platform over the last two years. This recognition reflects BMO Private Wealth's significantly enhanced digital capabilities, including on-demand performance reporting and market leading equity research and our commitment to meeting our clients where they are in their wealth management journey," said Kevin Barnes, North American Head, BMO Private Wealth. "Across BMO Wealth Management, we are putting our clients at the centre of all we do. Leading with a digital-first mindset, we will continue to improve the ease and simplicity of our platform to meet our clients' evolving needs, help them make real financial progress and enjoy the opportunities that come with achieving their goals."

For more information about BMO Private Wealth, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/en-ca/main/privatewealth.

The 2024 Canada Wealth Management Digital Experience Study evaluates customer satisfaction with the wealth management digital experience, inclusive of both apps and websites. This year's study is based on responses from 4,860 full-service and self-directed investors and was fielded from June through August 2024.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

J.D. Power Award Disclaimer

BMO received the highest score in the Full-Service Investors segment of the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Wealth Management Digital Experience Study, which measures client satisfaction with wealth management websites and mobile apps among those who invest through a dedicated advisor. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

