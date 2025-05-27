TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced it ranked first in EMARKETER's 2025 Canada Mobile Banking Features Benchmark for the second consecutive year. The recognition reflects BMO's leadership in digitally-enabled, customer-focused solutions with its Mobile Banking app, achieving top rankings in categories including account management, alerts, digital money management, and security.

This recognition demonstrates the ongoing success of BMO's Digital First journey and builds on the bank's strong track record of industry recognition.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to create innovative digital experiences to meet our customers where they are and support their financial journey," said Peter Poon, Head, Digital Self-Service, Innovation and Technology, BMO. "Our strategy continues to be guided by a focus on helping customers make real financial progress."

EMARKETER's 2025 Canada Mobile Banking Features Benchmark is a ranking of leading Canadian financial institutions based on mobile banking service capabilities, weighted by customer demand on 42 features across six categories.

BMO has maintained its position as a market leader among the six categories including Account Management, Alerts, and Digital Money Management categories; the bank also ranked first in Security for the first time.

For more information about EMARKETER's 2025 Canada Mobile Banking Features Benchmark, please visit: www.emarketer.com/content/canada-mobile-banking-emerging-features-benchmark-2025

For more information on BMO's tools and resources available to help customers set, track, and manage their personal finances, please visit: www.bmo.com/main/personal/

