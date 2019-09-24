BMO Private Wealth Highlights Key Considerations for Business Owners in New Magazine

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Private Wealth today released a new online publication that caters to business owner in Canada and the U.S. as they navigate balancing both the needs of their ventures while still tending to personal and family matters.

BMO Wealth Insights is focused on the four-part life cycle of a business and its owner: start up, growth, maturity and exit. The magazine explores relevant topics unique to the personal side of the business owner, such as:

The value of a wealth plan;

Proper retirement planning;

The best structure for a business;

Tips to help entrepreneurs navigate their financial and philanthropic paths.

With Canada forecast to see approximately $1 trillion in personal wealth transferring to the next generation by 2026, with roughly 70 per cent of that sum in the form of financial assets ("A Sudden Windfall", BMO Wealth Insights, 2018), business owners in their later years are not only selling but also looking to build a lasting legacy.

"Life can get complex when personal wealth management and oversight for all aspects of a business are closely intertwined," said Andrew Auerbach, Executive Vice President & Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada and Asia. "BMO Wealth Insights was designed with the business owner in mind. Complementing the advice of BMO Private Wealth professionals, this magazine is an informative resource that can aid wealth management conversations focused on driving business success into the future."



"As a leader in Canadian business banking, we've made it our focus to put our clients first and be the bank that truly defines great customer experience," said Dev Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Business Banking, BMO Bank of Montreal. "Part of our approach to relationship management is knowing that business owners are not only looking at achieving business goals but also personal ones, which they often put to the backburner as they devote the majority of their mind space to their business. Having resources like BMO Wealth Insights is a great compliment to our teams' in addressing the individual needs of our customers."



To download a copy of BMO Wealth Insights, please visit www.bmo.com/wealthinstitute.

