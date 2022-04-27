TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - After a two-year hiatus, Kids Help Phone's Walk so Kids Can Talk presented by BMO is back to raise awareness for mental health services available to young people, and important funds to support Kids Help Phone. In-person and virtual events will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in 17 communities across the country.

Thousands of kids, adults, schools, community organizations and corporations come together to take part in Canada's largest walk supporting children's mental health and well-being. Since 2013, BMO employees have raised a total of $23.7 million for Kids Help Phone and expect that total to grow to $25 million this year.

"While the pandemic and the uncertainty arising from the global environment has impacted us all, younger members of our families, many of whom were disconnected from the social connections vital to their development, have felt these pressures even more acutely," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group and National Walk Co-Champion. "Guided by our Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life – BMO is proud to be the founding partner of Kids Help Phone and presenting sponsor of Walk so Kids Can Talk since 2013, supporting their commitment to provide children with the resources they require as the need for mental health services continues to increase during these challenging times."

"We are grateful for BMO's leadership in mobilizing communities across Canada to support the mental and emotional health of all young people and caring adults in Canada," said Katherine Hay, President and CEO, Kids Help Phone. "This year, we focus on the resilience of our youth and the courage it takes to reach out for support; Kids Help Phone will continue to empower youth and maximize access for whenever and however they need us."

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national service offering professional counselling, information and referrals, and volunteer-led text-based support for young people. Its free, anonymous and confidential services are available in both English, French and Arabic. The donations raised from the Walk are crucial to maintaining this valuable service and ensuring every young person can access the support they need, in the way they need it most.

For those who are interested in making a contribution or signing up for this year's in-person or virtual events, please visit www.walksokidscantalk.ca and, join the social conversation using #WalksoKidsCanTalk.

Locations

WHEN: Sunday, May 1, 2022

PROVINCE ADDRESS REGISTRATION* WALK START* Alberta Peace Park 2nd Avenue, SW Calgary AB T2P 0E5 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Sir Wilfred Laurier Park 13315 Buena Vista Road NW, Edmonton, AB, T5J 2R7 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. British Columbia David Lam Park 1300 Pacific Blvd. Vancouver, BC 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Manitoba University of Winnipeg – Axworthy Health and Recplex 350 Spence Street, Winnipeg, MB R3B 2S4 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Newfoundland & Labrador Bowring Park – Bungalow 305 Waterford Bridge Rd., St. John's, NL 11:00 a.m. 12:00 noon New Brunswick Mapleton Park Rotary Lodge 600 Mapleton Road Moncton, NB E1G 0N3 12:00 noon 1:00 p.m.

Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal South Side Parking Lot 333 Water Street Saint John, NB 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Nova Scotia Emera Oval 5775 Cogswell Street Halifax, NS 12:00 noon 1:00 p.m. Ontario Southshore Community Centre 205 Lakeshore Dr. Barrie, ON 9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m.

Waterloo Region Museum & Doon Heritage Village 10 Huron Road, Kitchener, ON N2P 2R7 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Springbank Gardens 285 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON N6K 3T3 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Streetsville Memorial Park 335 Church St, Streetsville, ON L5M 2C2 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Andrew Haydon Park 3169 Carling Ave, Ottawa 8:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Ashbridges Bay Park 1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E Toronto, ON 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Boyd Conservation Area, Hillview Park 8739 Islington Ave Vaughan, ON 9:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m. Quebec Angrignon Park 3400 Boul. Des Trinitaires Montreal, QC H4E 4J3 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Saskatchewan Saskatoon Fieldhouse 2020 College Dr. Saskatoon, SK 10:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca

