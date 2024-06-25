TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO has been named Best Private Bank in Canada (14th consecutive year), Best Retail Bank in Canada (3rd consecutive year), Best Commercial Bank in Canada (10th consecutive year) and Best Commercial Bank in US (2nd consecutive year) by World Finance Magazine.

The World Finance Banking Awards recognize BMO's commitment to our clients, customers and the communities we serve. This award is a testament to BMO's dedication to our digitally enabled One Client experience and comprehensive understanding of our client's evolving needs while helping them achieve real financial progress.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize the banking industry's top leaders and innovators, who have demonstrated strong leadership while showcasing the talents of industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

Quotes

"I'm very pleased BMO Commercial Bank has once again been recognized with best-in-class honours on both sides of the border, winning Best Commercial Bank in Canada for the 10th consecutive year and Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. for a second year in row, putting BMO's strength as an integrated North American Commercial Bank on full display. Our incredibly talented team of commercial bankers in the United States and Canada are committed to helping our clients successfully navigate through the current economic uncertainties to fuel growth while contributing to a healthy, thriving economy."

- Nadim Hirji, Group Head, BMO Commercial Bank, North America

"It is our privilege to be recognized as the Best Private Bank in Canada 14 years in a row, showcasing our deep dedication to putting our clients first in every decision we make. We are committed to offering innovative investment solutions and best-in-class advice tailored to meet each client's individual and family needs. Together we work with our clients in progressing towards their financial goals through BMO's unique North American advantage and offerings."

- Deland Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management

"We are honoured to again be recognized as the Best Retail Bank in Canada by our customers and this prestigious panel. We are among the fastest-growing retail banks in Canada thanks to our exceptional team, who are focused on helping our customers make real financial progress with leading products, services and guidance. Team BMO continues to innovate to make money management easy."

-Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO Financial Group

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

