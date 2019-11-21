BMO Leader Recognized at Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, a BMO Financial Group leader is among the recipients of WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards. Samra Zafar, Lead, Purpose Communications, BMO Financial Group, will be celebrated at the Top 100 Summit and Awards Gala at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Launched in 2003, the Top 100 Awards celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Canada's top female executive talent as well as their organizations and networks. The Awards serve to recognize talented leaders in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors and to inspire the current and next generation to push the boundaries of what's possible.

"BMO is thrilled to see Samra Zafar being honoured – being recognized as one of Canada's most powerful women is an incredible accomplishment," said Mona Malone, Head of People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group. "Samra's strength and resilience is truly an inspiration and this recognition is so well-deserved."

Ms. Zafar is an award-winning international speaker, bestselling author, and social entrepreneur who advocates for equity, inclusion, and human rights. After arriving in Canada as a child bride and escaping a decade of abuse, Ms. Zafar pursued her education as a single mother working multiple jobs and completed her bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Toronto with the highest distinction, winning over a dozen awards. Today, she is one of the youngest alumni serving as a governor for the University of Toronto.

While graduating from university, Ms. Zafar began to share her personal journey to raise awareness about gender-based violence and empower people to pursue their dreams and independence. Ms. Zafar also founded a non-profit organization, Brave Beginnings, a mentorship program to support female survivors of abuse in their journey to build lives of freedom, respect, and independence. She serves as a Celebrated Ambassador for Plan International and as a board member for Women's College Hospital.

BMO is committed to supporting initiatives that empower women within its workforce and the communities the bank serves. BMO has partnered with organizations such as the Women's Presidents Organization, GroYourBiz, #movethedial, and Women Get On Boards to provide expertise, leadership, knowledge, and opportunities for women to network and learn. In 2018, BMO announced it is making $3 billion in capital available over the following three years for Canadian businesses owned by women. BMO was also the first Canadian bank to sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

For more information about WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women, please visit: https://wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100awards/.

