TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced a new offering, adviceDirect Premium, designed to meet the more complex needs of our clients. adviceDirect Premium complements BMO's comprehensive suite of Wealth products and services, by offering our best-in-class digital advice with personalized investment and wealth planning support.

With this new offering, clients with $500,000 or more in investable assets are paired with a dedicated adviceDirect Advisor and have access to a wide range of BMO resources and Wealth planning solutions advisors to develop comprehensive wealth plans. The new offering is designed for clients who prefer to invest online and are also seeking advice via a one-to-one relationship to support with more sophisticated financial needs.

"The demand for digital advice has increased significantly in recent years and the momentum continues to build. This is a great opportunity for innovation by building on our extensive experience with digital investing solutions and personalized advice to create new value networks for Canadian investors," said Silvio Stroescu, Head, InvestorLine, BMO Financial Group. "adviceDirect Premium is a hybrid solution which combines the best of human advice and technology to meet our clients' needs across the wealth management spectrum."

With the new account, clients will receive:

Dedicated hybrid advice: A one-to-one relationship with an adviceDirect Advisor will help clients stay on track with their goals and complement recommendations received digitally through MyAdvice.

A one-to-one relationship with an adviceDirect Advisor will help clients stay on track with their goals and complement recommendations received digitally through MyAdvice. Access to Wealth planning : BMO Wealth planning professionals are accredited wealth planners and are available to help clients develop a holistic plan that complements their investments and is tailored to their unique needs and goals.

: BMO Wealth planning professionals are accredited wealth planners and are available to help clients develop a holistic plan that complements their investments and is tailored to their unique needs and goals. Exclusive resources: Clients will have access to exclusive research and investing articles from BMO Capital Markets, Morningstar and MarketGrader.

adviceDirect Premium is part of BMO Wealth's wide range of investment solutions which includes everything from self-directed investing to BMO Private Wealth for high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients with more complex investing and banking needs.

For more information on adviceDirect Premium and the full spectrum of investing products offered by BMO Wealth Management please visit: bmo.com/wealthmanagement.

adviceDirect is a product of BMO InvestorLine Inc. ("BMO InvestorLine"). BMO InvestorLine is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal Holdings Inc. Member – Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

An adviceDirect account is a non-discretionary, fee based account which offers investment recommendations. adviceDirect does not provide portfolio management by a portfolio manager. The client makes their own investment decisions and manages their own investment portfolio. adviceDirect does not offer discretionary, managed accounts.

BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal. Member - Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

