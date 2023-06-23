/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS/

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) today announced the launch of its second collaboration aimed at broadening access to private markets for Canadian accredited investors. The new BMO Partners Group Private Markets Fund offers access to a globally diversified portfolio, spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate, and private infrastructure through a single vehicle. Today's announcement builds on BMO GAM's strength in the alternative investment space, which includes the recent launch of the BMO Georgian Alignment II Access Fund LP which offers Canadian accredited investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Georgian's curated set of privately-held North American software companies.

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm with US$135 billion in assets under management1, provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private individuals globally. The firm's client base includes over 800 institutional investors, including major Canadian pension funds.

"We are excited to work with Partners Group to offer a solution that simplifies investing in private markets", said Jeffrey Shell, Head of Alternative Investments, BMO Global Asset Management. "The fund is designed as a core portfolio building block with the end-investor in mind – no capital calls, monthly subscriptions, and low investment minimums – while providing exposure to approximately 80 per cent of the economy that isn't publicly traded.2 In our search for the ideal collaborator, Partners Group was distinctive, holding the ingredients to deliver the potential octane of private equity, the income of private credit, the stability of private real estate, and the upside of owning scalable infrastructure platforms in a globally diversified solution – an attractive complement to Canadian investment portfolios."

"Our partnership with BMO is a great opportunity to expand access to private markets for Canadian accredited and institutional investors," said Adam Howarth, Partner and Co-Head of Portfolio Management, Partners Group. "The solution is underpinned by a broadly diversified portfolio of private markets investments and aims to offer attractive, long-term compounding returns. Investors will benefit from Partners Group's global platform and investment approach, which seeks to capitalize on thematic growth trends and transform businesses and assets. We believe private markets should play an increasingly important role in an investor's portfolio. We look forward to working with the BMO team."

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

