TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced a free digital resource that empowers Canadian investors make smarter investing decisions. The new adviceDirect Preview assists online investors by providing free access to investing resources and features that are part of the adviceDirect digital platform.

"The rapid growth of online investing is driving significant demand for advice and digital features which empower investors to make more informed decisions," said Silvio Stroescu, Head, InvestorLine, BMO Financial Group. "As the pace of adoption of our adviceDirect platform continues to increase exponentially, we're expanding our solutions for the next generation of investors – to offer a test drive of our digital advice engine while inspiring them to set goals, define a north star for their portfolios and pursue it with confidence."

The new resource offers investors:

Personalized Watchlist : Build and maintain a list of favorite stocks and other securities, monitor their ratings, and access up to 10 MarketGrader reports.

: Build and maintain a list of favorite stocks and other securities, monitor their ratings, and access up to 10 MarketGrader reports. Trading Ideas Centre : Generate trade ideas by pre-filtering against five screeners: growth compounders, improving fundamentals, income stocks, new 52-week highs and recent upgrades.

: Generate trade ideas by pre-filtering against five screeners: growth compounders, improving fundamentals, income stocks, new 52-week highs and recent upgrades. Resource Section : Access to specialized content and resources including articles, videos, webinars and reports on relevant and industry specific topics at investors' convenience.

: Access to specialized content and resources including articles, videos, webinars and reports on relevant and industry specific topics at investors' convenience. Health Check: adviceDirect's recently launched Portfolio Health Check tool is embedded in the resource and provides unlimited complimentary reviews of your portfolio based on four key indicators.

This resource is prepared as a general source of information and is not intended to provide investment, accounting or tax advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Information contained in this resource does not constitute and shall not be deemed to constitute advice, an offer to sell/ purchase or as an invitation or solicitation to do so for any entity. Please consult with a professional advisor to discuss your specific financial and tax needs.

An adviceDirect account is a non-discretionary, fee based account which offers investment recommendations. adviceDirect does not provide portfolio management by a portfolio manager. The client makes their own investment decisions and manages their own investment portfolio. adviceDirect does not offer discretionary, managed accounts.

BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal. Member - Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

MarketGrader.com is a quantitative system that analyzes US and Canadian listed companies. It examines four key aspects of a public company's finances: growth, value, profitability and cash flow. It then assigns a daily score to these areas, based on 24 fundamental indicators, and combines them into an overall score for that company's security. This numerical score is used to generate an overall signal of Buy, Hold or Sell. MarketGrader.com also uses four 'sentiment' indicators which measure factors affecting a security's supply and demand. These indicators are combined into a 'Sentiment score'- Positive, Neutral or Negative - to help investors gauge the desirability of a security regardless of its grade and rating

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

