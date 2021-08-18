Faster trade entry, intuitive design, research and trade ideas now available on InvestorLine and adviceDirect trading platforms

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced enhancements to its Self-Directed and adviceDirect trading platforms that help investors make real financial progress. According to a recent BMO InvestorLine survey, while most Canadian investors are satisfied with their online brokerages' ability to allow them to manage their portfolio easily and effectively, more than half (51 per cent) wish their brokerage provided them with more tools and features to monitor their portfolios.

In particular, online investors believe it is important for their brokerage to be easy to navigate (96 per cent) and offer the latest technology (87 per cent).

"The rapid growth of online investing is driving significant demand for advice and digital features which empower investors to make more informed decisions," said Silvio Stroescu, Head, InvestorLine, BMO Financial Group. " We are focused on delivering forward thinking tools and features to meet the evolving needs of both new and experienced investors. Our most recent enhancements elevate the digital trading experience, allowing our clients to personalize their online experience and invest with more confidence and ease."

Giving investors more of what they want, BMO's Self-Directed and adviceDirect trading platforms now offer a richer and more intuitive experience, including:

Portfolio view: Self-Directed or adviceDirect clients can view their entire portfolio and multiple accounts in one view, and can also visualize their holdings by asset and sector allocation through more graphics.

Self-Directed or adviceDirect clients can view their entire portfolio and multiple accounts in one view, and can also visualize their holdings by asset and sector allocation through more graphics. Distribution Tab : A new distribution calculator and summary with key dates and yield percentages based on the amount invested.

: A new distribution calculator and summary with key dates and yield percentages based on the amount invested. Research Tabs : Access to relevant insights on demand, featuring Morningstar reports and risk measures.

: Access to relevant insights on demand, featuring Morningstar reports and risk measures. Trade ideas : Generate trade ideas and identify investment opportunities by filtering against 22 screeners.

: Generate trade ideas and identify investment opportunities by filtering against 22 screeners. Faster Trade Entry: Orders can be placed at increased speed with a streamlined order form that limits scrolling.

To further empower Canadians, investors can now connect with an online investing virtual assistant and instantly schedule a video call meeting with an InvestorLine representative to discuss their investing needs through the InvestorLine website. BMO Investorline has also partnered with personal finance expert Preet Banerjee and developed a series of educational videos designed to build and expand investors knowledge of investing.

Mr. Stroescu added that the latest functionality and enhancements made to the trading platforms and website demonstrates InvestorLine's ongoing commitment and 'Always ON' approach to innovation, inspired by online investors' evolving needs and expectations.

BMO InvestorLine has recently introduced adviceDirect Portfolio Health Check, adviceDirect Premium Account, no commission fee ETFs for Self-Directed clients, and adviceDirect Preview. These new features complement BMO Wealth's wide range of investment solutions for all types of investors.

For more information on InvestorLine and adviceDirect, please visit: bmo.com/advicedirect.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

