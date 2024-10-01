Powerful active trading platform now features a new $3.95 active trader commission rate, among the lowest in Canada

Enhanced options trading experience, with the ability to trade multi-leg options

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today introduced new enhancements to its platform and new lower commissions for active traders. The upgraded InvestorLine experience features a new and modernized user interface, customizable workspaces, and real-time market data. In addition, BMO InvestorLine is also introducing a new set of tools specifically designed for options traders, including strategy builders, options screeners, the ability to trade multi-leg options and educational resources.

"The enhancements announced today further build on the improvements we continue to roll out to our clients, helping them trade with confidence, take their digital trading experience to the next level and make real financial progress," said Silvio Stroescu, President, BMO InvestorLine and Head of BMO Wealth Management Digital First. "Our active trader clients will benefit from lower commissions, a sleek and sophisticated user interface, more ways to trade options and improved margin capabilities, all within our ecosystem, which offers industry leading research, expert analysis and advanced investment tools."

Enhancements to the BMO InvestorLine platform include:

Active Trader Pricing – at $3.95 for traders placing 150 trades or more per quarter, among the lowest commission rates in Canada .

– at for traders placing 150 trades or more per quarter, among the lowest commission rates in . BMO Active Trader Platform – the user experience has been modernized and upgraded with a host of features, including: Customizable workspaces, with drag and drop capabilities Advanced technical charting with 100+ indicators and 30+ drawing tools Real-time streaming of basic Level 1 as well as more robust Level 2 market data at no extra cost.

– the user experience has been modernized and upgraded with a host of features, including: New Options Tools – BMO InvestorLine continues to build on its options trading abilities, with a new suite of tools: Multi-leg options trading Options screener to identify market opportunities Strategy Builder to create and fine-tune customized strategies to meet specific investment goals New "Position Type" holdings view which allows clients to see the visual relationship of their option pairings as well as the margin requirements for their chosen strategies A suite of comprehensive analysis and market research tools.

– BMO InvestorLine continues to build on its options trading abilities, with a new suite of tools: Margin Trading – trades are now evaluated against a real time buying power calculation, allowing clients to maximize their trading opportunities.

BMO InvestorLine is strengthening its commitment to empower Canadian investors with the digital tools and services they need to help them make progress in their investment journey and also offers web-based investing education tutorials that can be viewed anytime, anywhere.

For more information on BMO InvestorLine's trading platform and key enhancement, please Click here.

