Over 80 ETFs from Canada's largest three ETF providers will be offered on the BMO InvestorLine platform with no commission fees on trading

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO InvestorLine today announced that more than 80 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) will be made available commission-free to Self-Directed InvestorLine clients based on certain eligibility requirements. The ETFs cover a broad range of asset classes, geographies, management styles and popular themes from Canada's largest ETF providers, including BMO, iShares and Vanguard.

"The Canadian ETF industry continues to expand and diversify as providers innovate in response to investor demand," said Silvio Stroescu, Head, InvestorLine, BMO Financial Group. "These no commission fee ETFs have been carefully selected from the largest three Canadian ETF providers, enabling self-directed investors to build well-diversified portfolios which aligns with our mission to empower and inspire Canadians to invest smart."

"ETFs are an important investing tool for Canadians to incorporate into portfolios," said Kevin Gopaul, President, ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management. "These funds offer investors many benefits including flexibility in portfolio building, access to thematic sectors and a variety of asset classes. BMO has been a leader in the ETF space for over ten years, and it's exciting to see InvestorLine continue to innovate in how investors access the funds."

The list of eligible ETFs to trade commission-free will be periodically reviewed and may be adjusted as the ETF landscape evolves. Investors can access eligibility requirements and a detailed list of no commission trading fee ETFs through BMO InvestorLine via mobile, tablet and website.

For more information on BMO InvestorLine, please visit: bmo.com/investorline.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party. Investments should be evaluated relative to the individual's investment objectives and professional advice should be obtained with respect to any circumstance.

No Commission Fee ETFs do not consider any fees imposed by the fund companies. Eligible ETFs are subject to change without notice. BMO InvestorLine reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant ETF before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

BMO Wealth Management is the brand name for a business group consisting of Bank of Montreal and certain of its affiliates, including BMO InvestorLine Inc., in providing wealth management products and services. Not all products and services are offered by all legal entities within BMO Wealth Management.

BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a member of BMO Financial Group. ®Registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence. BMO InvestorLine Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Montreal. Member - Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Olivia Fraczkowski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996