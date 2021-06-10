TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. today launched BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (ZACE), which is actively managed by Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets.

This fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies of any size of market capitalization.

To support this objective, it uses a model encapsulating Mr. Belski's latest U.S. strategy research regarding the S&P 1500, sectors, industries, and style preferences. The portfolio tactically incorporates various investment styles based on the market cycle and Mr. Belski's broad strategy opinions.

"We're pleased to be expanding our BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund to ETF investors," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "By leveraging Brian's renowned market expertise, we're able to offer investors a fund that captures best idea investments across the market capitalization spectrum using his latest U.S. strategy views."

"It's an honour to have the opportunity to incorporate my team's market research into our first ETF series," said Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets. "As the second half of our 20-year secular bull market thesis for U.S. stocks begins, we believe bottom-up stock picking and active portfolio management will become an increasingly larger part of the overall equity portfolio management process and discipline."

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Any statement that necessarily depends on future events may be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although such statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. In connection with any forward-looking statements, investors should carefully consider the areas of risk described in the most recent simplified prospectus.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, May 2021

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996