BMO Investments Inc. Announces Changes to the BMO Global Diversified Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of the BMO Global Diversified Fund (the "Fund"), today announced a new series launch, management fee reductions to certain series of the Fund and a portfolio manager change for the Fund. In addition, the Fund's name changed to BMO Concentrated Global Balanced Fund and its investment strategies changed.



New Cash Flow Option Series

BMOII has expanded its cash flow solutions with Series F6 securities being added to the Fund subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval.

Management Fee Reductions

Effective immediately, BMOII has reduced the management fees on Series A, Series T5, Series T6 and Advisor Series securities of the Fund from 2.00% to 1.60%.

Effective immediately, BMOII has also reduced the management fee on Series D securities of the Fund from 1.25% to 0.85%.

Change of Portfolio Manager

Effective November 15, 2019, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC ("Matthews") ceased to act as a portfolio manager of the Fund and Guardian Capital LP took over portfolio management responsibility for the portion of the Fund's portfolio previously managed by Matthews. BMO Asset Management Inc. remains as a portfolio manager for the Fund. In addition, the Fund's name changed to BMO Concentrated Global Balanced Fund and its investment strategies changed.

For more information about the Fund and other BMO Mutual Funds please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

